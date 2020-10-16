Clouds Movie Review: Justin Baldoni Makes Your Heart Ache With Fin Argus & Sabrina Carpenter’s Tale Of A Tragic Goodbye!

Clouds Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, Summer H. Howell

Director: Justin Baldoni

What’s Good: Copying someone’s life moment to moment with such detailing is a task. This one is the best tribute ever possible via a biopic.

What’s Bad: The fact that you’re crying 20 mins into the movie. Plus the tears won’t stop!

Loo Break: If you face a mental breakdown while crying, go ahead. Or else just f**king hold on!

Watch or Not?: Loved Five Feet Apart? You dare not miss out on this one.

Zachary David Sobiech (played by Fin Argus) is diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer which mostly strikes children. He’s undergone over 20 chemotherapy sessions and struggled for over 4 years. Now, given the fact that the disease is not curable, he can either live his life to the fullest. Or go through numerous treatments further just so he could survive a little more. So, he decides to choose the former option.

But there are ups and downs. Moments when Zachary wants to make his dream of turning into a professional singer true. He’s a hopeless romantic, an ideal son – but where does life leave you when the survival itself is uncertain? You make the most of what’s remaining and make every second worth. That’s exactly what he did.

Clouds Movie Review: Script Analysis

Coming up with a biopic is a tough job, but Justin Baldoni has aced that art like no other. I would suggest you to first watch a few videos of Zachary David Sobiech on Youtube. Official adaptation of a film and everything is fine, but this one is a fictional copy-paste of a real-life person, his close ones and their journey.

From copying the same red shirt that Zachary wore when he recorded his first song in the studio to the uncanny resemblance between the on-screen and real-life characters – the makers created no less than a documentary. The locations too were just so similar like in reality. From the costume designer to the production team – it’s real life brought to fiction!

Clouds Movie Review: Star Performance

It seemed like Fin Argus got the character not just into his acting but his heart and soul. There is this moment when Zach learns to smile in the mirror, just to pretend like he’s bearing no pain whatsoever. That specific portrayal of that metaphor got me in awe of this actor. Sobiech’s walking style, the way he spoke – Fin evidently did a lot of hard work and portrayed it all with finesse.

One thing that I really loved is how the makers justified the peripheral characters too. They may not have had a huge screen space but made an impact some way or the other. Sabrina Carpenter as BFF Sammy and Madison Iseman as the girlfriend did their best to make their presence felt in the desired manner.

Neve Campbell, as well as, Tom Everett Scott gave the perfect emotional touch as the on-screen parents. A huge shoutout to Lil Rel Howery as Mr. Weaver who had minimal scenes but delivered a promising act. Summer H. Howell is sure to win your heart with her heart-breaking act during an important sequence.

Clouds Movie Review: Direction, Music

Justin Baldoni was not just directing the movie, he was living it. He felt the happy moments, and the sad ones. The only moment I was a tad bit disappointed was when the lead character (Fin Argus) was shown to be documenting his life. It exactly reminded me of Stella from Five Feet Apart. But you can’t blame the makers, because that’s what Zachary David Sobiech decided to do during his last year.

What I loved the most was the fact that this wasn’t a usual love story. There was so much more. It had an inspirational take with the whole hunger for fame and success. There were relationships within the family and the best friend that mattered as much as it did in case of the love interest! Everybody gets equal attention, could it get any better?

Some of the songs written by Zach has been used in the movie. Clouds undoubtedly is the highlight, but my heart sunk the moment I heard the lyrics of Coffee Cup, which was again an original. I’m Sexy & I Know It, Blueberries and the others were heart-touching as well.

Clouds Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this movie is not just for the romance lovers. But yes, neither is it for the weak-hearted because you’ll end up breaking down multiple times. This ain’t no fairytale or fiction. It’s what a person has lived, and it’s worth hearing.

Three and a half stars!

Clouds Trailer

Clouds releases on 16th October, 2020 on Disney Plus.

