Back in 2014, Blake Lively named a heavy prison drama known more for heartbreak than humor as the one by watching she laughed out the most. At the time, the moment slipped under the radar, but in 2024, the clip reemerged and instantly caught fire online.

That one odd reply ended up adding fuel to an already growing wave of criticism, especially after the Justin Baldoni controversy. Here’s how it all unfolded from there.

Blake Lively’s Interview Answer That Aged Like Spoiled Milk

It all started when a 2014 Vogue “73 Questions” video popped back up on TikTok. Until users focused on one odd moment. When asked which movie made her laugh the hardest, Lively casually said, “Shawshank Redemption.” X users reposted the clip, and it went viral. Because, well, The Shawshank Redemption is not exactly slapstick. It’s a gut-wrenching tale about redemption and friendship.

To those unversed, The Shawshank Redemption is a 1994 emotional tale about a financier named Andy Dufresne, who’s falsely accused of killing his wife and shipped off to Shawshank Penitentiary. Inside, he bonds with longtime prisoner Red and secretly maps out his getaway while surviving decades of cruelty and deceit. Netizens started piecing it all out with her feud with Justin Baldoni.

“Every word out of her mouth shows the kind of awful person she is. Who laughs at The Shawshank Redemption? Andy (Justin) will get his justice against the Warden (Blake), and her Captain Hadley (Ryan),” a person shared.

Every word out of her mouth shows the kind of awful person she is. Who laughs at Shawshank Redemption?

Andy (Justin) will get his justice against the Warden (Blake), and her Captain Hadley (Ryan). — AthenaofAmerica (@mexigreekmom74) February 18, 2025

Some fans tried to chalk it up to dry humor. “Oh yes, the comedy Shawshank Redemption, good times!! This woman’s sense of humor doesn’t land. What does she think of Shindler’s List?” one viewer noted.

Oh yes the comedy shawshank redemption, good times !!this women’s sense of humour doesn’t land . What does she think of shindlers list ? — Coolcatch (@coolcatch) February 18, 2025

Others weren’t as generous, calling the comment “demented,” “worse,” and straight-up ”awful.”

