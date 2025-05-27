In the cinematic world of high-octane spy thrillers, the James Bond movies and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible film series stand out as two of the most iconic and globally acclaimed franchises. Both have entertained audiences across the globe with their trademark styles and have delivered blockbuster hits over the years.

But the question remains: Which franchise’s highest-grossing movie performed better at the box office, and by what margin? In this face-off, we analyse which film registered the highest worldwide gross — one of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible movies or one of James Bond’s iconic adventures. The box-office gap between their biggest blockbusters is truly astonishing.

Highest-Grossing Mission: Impossible Movie

While entries like Rogue Nation (2015) and Ghost Protocol (2011) set the box office on fire, the highest-grossing MI movie to date is Fallout (2018). Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the sixth installment in the franchise grossed around a whopping $791.1 million globally (according to Box Office Mojo). Now, let’s shift focus to the top-grossing James Bond film.

Highest-Grossing James Bond Movie

Over the years, several James Bond movies have made a massive impact at the box office. The list includes Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale (2006), Spectre (2015), and Quantum of Solace (2008). But the highest-grossing James Bond film to date is Skyfall (2012), which raked in approximately $1.1 billion at the global box office (according to Box Office Mojo). Directed by Sam Mendes, the 23rd installment of the franchise featured Daniel Craig in his third outing as 007.

Which Film Of The Two Biggest Franchises Outperformed

This means that the James Bond film Skyfall outperformed Mission: Impossible – Fallout by over $300 million at the global box office – a staggering difference, isn’t it?

Skyfall – Plot & Cast

The film’s plot follows James Bond (Daniel Craig) as he emerges from the shadows after a cyberterrorist targets MI6. As the globe-trotting agent investigates the attack, he uncovers a chilling link between the mysterious hacker and M’s past. With only one field agent to assist him, Bond must confront a ruthless adversary in a mission that ultimately takes him back to his childhood home, Skyfall. The film also features Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw in interesting roles.

Skyfall – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Skyfall received positive reviews from critics and holds a critics’ score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch Skyfall?

Skyfall is currently available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store in India.

Skyfall Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Stacks Up Against Top 10 Best-Rated Recent Action Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News