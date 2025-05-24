When it comes to high-octane spy thrillers, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible film series and Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies stand out as two of the most iconic and globally acclaimed franchises in the genre. Both franchises have entertained audiences across the globe with their own trademark styles. While Tom Cruise is known for performing never-before-seen, jaw-dropping stunts, Daniel Craig brings gritty realism backed by an emotionally grounded performance to 007.

But overall, which one of them fares better critically? In this face-off, we turn to Rotten Tomatoes to see which franchise boasts a higher average score — Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible or Daniel Craig’s James Bond? And the result might just surprise you!

Mission: Impossible Films – Average Rotten Tomatoes Score

These are the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores for all eight Mission: Impossible movies, from the first film, which was released in 1996, to the latest one, The Final Reckoning (at the time of writing).

Daniel Craig’s James Bond Films – Average Rotten Tomatoes Score

These are the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores for all five James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, from the first one, Casino Royale, which was released in 2006, to the last one, No Time to Die (at the time of writing).

So, as per the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores, the Mission: Impossible films have a better average score of 82% than Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies, which have an average score of 79%. The winner of this Rotten Tomatoes face-off is Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible, but not by a huge margin, as MI is ahead by just 3%.

What’s Ahead for Mission: Impossible & James Bond Film Franchises?

When Tom Cruise was asked in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter whether Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning would be the final MI film, he simply replied, “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.” Even an earlier X post by Paramount India wrote, “Till Ethan Hunt returns for one final, explosive mission,” while promoting MI 8. All these point to MI 8 being the final Mission: Impossible movie. But, as they say, never say never, especially when it comes to blockbuster franchises. So, you never know if there might be a ninth Mission: Impossible film.

As for 007, it’s been four long years since Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die was released in theatres, and still, there hasn’t been an official update about who will play the next James Bond. Interesting names doing the rounds include Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and James Norton. Although nothing has been finalized yet, we feel that in the next few months, we might know which actor will play the iconic spy and more details about the film.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Henry Cavill Marvel’s Next Wolverine? Breaking Down The Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News