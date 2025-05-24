Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise as his iconic character Ethan Hunt, has finally landed in US theatres. With its Thursday previews, it has scored positive numbers, but is it more than Fallout’s and Dead Reckoning’spreview collections? Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. They reprised their roles from the previous film. It reportedly has a colossal budget of $400 million.

Did Final Reckoning Set A New Record With Its Thursday Preview Number?

The Mission: Impossible 8 movie is one of this year’s biggest and most anticipated films. It is the last film in the franchise, concluding the journey of IMF agent Ethan Hunt. It is headed for a spectacular opening at the North American box office despite slashing with Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch. Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, the Tom Cruise-led action movie collected a strong $8 million from the Thursday previews. It is the biggest in the MI franchise.

How Does MI8 Stack Up Against Fallout and Dead Reckoning on Preview Night?

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $2 million more than Fallout, released in 2018, and $1 million higher than Dead Reckoning Part One [2023]. Check out their respective preview numbers below.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning (2025) – $8 million Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – $7 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $6 million

The film is expected to collect between $60 million and $70 million in its three-day weekend. Meanwhile, MI8 is expected to collect $70-$85 million in its four-day Memorial Day Weekend, the franchise’s biggest four-day opening.

How Are Critics and Audiences Rating The Final Reckoning?

The final film has received an A- on CinemaScore, which is on Par with MI3, Ghost Protocol, and Rogue Nation. It is below Fallout and Dead Reckoning Part One but is above Mission Impossible’s B+ and MI2’s B rating. On the Rotten Tomatoes site, the critics have certified it fresh with a 79% score, while the audience rating is stronger than that—92%. On IMDb, it has received 7.6 stars out of 10.

Worldwide Collection & Release Date

Since the movie was released earlier in some parts of the world, it generated a substantial collection overseas. Therefore, its worldwide collection is $6.00 million. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in the US on May 23.

