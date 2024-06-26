Netflix is one of the most popular streaming networks with vast content. Some fan-favorite films find their home on the OTT platform, while some arrive for a limited time. Netflix releases the top 10 global list weekly, revealing the most watched movies weekly. The latest list for the week of June 17-June 23 sees Madame Web’s return while Hit Man and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One slip from the top 3 positions.

The Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One was released in the theatres last year and did not have a satisfactory box office result due to the release of Oppenheimer and Barbie around the same time. However, Tom is already filming Mission: Impossible 8, and according to reports, the film’s alleged budget is over $300 million.

Netflix’s Global top 10 list for the week of June 17-June 23 sees Madame Web’s return at #10 with 3.2 million views after two weeks. It is the fourth time the Dakota Johnson-led movie is on this list. Last week, Hitman, starring Glen Powell, was at #1, but it slipped to #6, losing the top spot to Trigger Warning. Hitman has 4.4 million views, while Trigger Warning earned 25.7 million views to be at number one. Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was the third position last time, but it has slipped to #5 with 4.8 million views.

The supernatural movie Dracula Untold occupied #3 with 6.7 million views and overtook Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Other films on Netflix’s global top 10 list are Ultraman, Rising at #2 with 7.9 million views, and Inheritance, at #4, with 5.1 million views.

The #7 and #8 spots have been occupied by Tell Them You Love Me, with 3.7 million views, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with 3.4 million views. At #9 is Home, with 3.4 million views.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible 8 sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to be released in 2025.

