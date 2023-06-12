Once again, the early prediction has failed as Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts performed much better at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend. The film was expected to earn around $155 million but the actual figure has exceeded it. China alone has contributed a big chunk out of the entire total and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Steven Caple Jr., the film is the seventh instalment in the successful Transformers franchise (live-action). Speaking about the performance of the franchise, it has seen a decline over the years and there are high hopes for Rise Of The Beasts to be a ‘beast’ at ticket windows. However, speaking about the reviews, it is a mixed response so far.

As per Deadline’s report, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has ended up earning $170.5 million at the worldwide box office by Sunday. Out of it, $110 million has come from the international market, and the remaining sum is from the domestic market. Out of the international collection, $40 million are coming from China alone.

Let’s see how the film performs from today onwards, as word-of-mouth has been mixed.

Meanwhile, with Hollywood welcoming talents with open arms from across the globe as inclusivity and diversity are now under the spotlight, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr said that it is important and that it opens the door more for artists.

Talking about inclusivity and diversity taking centre stage in Hollywood, Steven Caple Jr told IANS: “It feels great. Someone who is considered minority and being able to have opportunity myself to cast Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Michaela Jae (MJ) Rodriguez… It’s great to have black and brown on screen.”

