We’re now just 4 days away from the grand release of Adipurush. Led by Prabhas, the magnum opus is set for one of the biggest starts of the year at the box office and is looking forward to challenging Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan on day 1. But is it going in the right direction? Let’s find out through the advance booking report.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. Initially, clouds of negativity surrounded this upcoming biggie but when the trailer was unveiled, some momentum was built. Further, the Jai Shri Ram song turned out to be a hit with the masses, which has given some extra mileage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adipurush releases this Friday, and the advance booking was made open yesterday. Even before completing 24 hours, the film has shown its buzz by pulling off promising numbers. As of yesterday night (11:30 pm), the Prabhas starrer has amassed 1.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) from the Hindi version alone. It includes 1.35 crores gross from the 3D version, which equals a sale of over 36,000 tickets.

In the Telugu version, Adipurush has earned 20 lakhs gross and the full-fledged advance booking is yet to open. Other versions haven’t contributed much. Overall, the film has sold tickets worth 1.62 crores gross all across the country for day 1 (inclusive of all languages).

With still 4 days to go, Adipurush is expected to put on a solid number on the board.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Might Surpass Pathaan’s Screen Count By A Margin Of 1000, All Set To Roar With Advance Booking Kickstarting 5 Days Before Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News