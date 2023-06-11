Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush has been in the headlines since 2020, and fans eagerly await the film. As advance bookings for the film are open nationwide, the latest report claimed that a seat reserved next to Hanuman would be overpriced. Scroll down to know the truth.

The Mythological drama, which is set to release on June 16, features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage as Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman, respectively. The team launched the film’s action trailer at Tuesday’s grand pre-release event in Tirupati last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the trailer launch event, the makers revealed that every theatre showing Adipurush would have one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. Even the official social media handles had a note that read, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas‘ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurush built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

Then, according to some rumours, tickets for the seats next to the “Lord Hanuman seat” would be too expensive. On Sunday, the production company T-Series clarified these rumours on its Twitter account. They tweeted, “#FraudAlert. There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don’t fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram!”.

#FraudAlert 🚨 There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don’t fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram! 🙏🏹 — T-Series (@TSeries) June 11, 2023

On June 16, the epic drama, written and directed by Om Raut, will be released worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Rajesh Nair, Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and their respective production companies, Retrophiles and T-Series, produced the film.

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Schooled Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Take ‘Temperament’ Lessons From Sooraj Barjatya In A Viral Video, Netizens Point Out “He Also Didn’t Want Kareena Kapoor Khan To Get Married… Leela Was Supposed To Be A Virgin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News