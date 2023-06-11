Sunny Deol is man of less words. He talks less, interacts less and is out of sight unless and until he is back with a film. During one such media interaction, the Gadar actor was miffed with the nepotism debate. And since he was promoting his son Karan Deol’s debut film, the question made sense but Sunny could not handle it.

Karan Deol made his film debut from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, title of a very famous sing from his grandfather Dharmendra’s film. His debut was directed by his father and hence while promoting the film, during one of the interviews the nepotism debate popped up.

During a media interaction Sunny Deol was asked about his opinion of nepotism. If it exists in the Hindi Film Industry or not. However, Sunny Paaji was miffed with the question and said, “I don’t think that’s the issue. There are many star kids who have made it and many who haven’t. There are so many who do it and so many who don’t.”

The Gadar 2 actor even explained his existence in the industry and validated his worth apart from his father Dharmendra. The actor stressed, “It’s not because he is somebody’s kid that’s why he did it. I didn’t become what I have become today because my dad launched me. There’s something in me hence I became something.”

Sunny Deol was also ignorant enough to present his acting skills as a dynasty thing. He further told the reporters, “I don’t know why do we even stick to certain questions. What does it mean first and foremost and secondly, does it mean it’s bad? Is it bad? I am asking you. Like I am there, then my son is…”

Indian Express, quoted the interaction when Sunny, blamed the victims of nepotism to be at fault. He was careless enough to say, “It reflects who you are. People who are weak and can’t achieve anything, out of anger and bitterness, talk about these things because they have so much hatred in their hearts that they want to direct it at something but not at their own capability.”

For the record, Sunny Deol made his debut with Betaab opposite Amrita Singh. The film was produced by Dharmendra. Later his brother Bobby Deol made his debut with Barsaat which was again produced by Dharmendra! Moving on the next Deol, Abhay Deol’s Socha Na Tha was produced by Dharmendra. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was directed and produced by the Ghayal actor. All the films were produces by Vijayta Films, owned by the Deols.

