Nushrratt Bharuccha, who broke out into the limelight with her performance in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series, has been doing quite a few big projects. She was recently seen in a cameo role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, even after her performance in the film Dream Girl was widely appreciated, Nushrratt got replaced by Ananya Panday in the sequel. Now, in a recent interview, she has spilled some beans about it. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Dream Girl starring Ayushamann Khurrana is reloading for the sequel, and for the last few months, it has been teasing with new video clips and funny gimmicks. However, this time the makers roped in Ananya Panday as the female lead in Dream Girl 2 instead of Nushrratt and here’s how she reacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, when Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked why she wasn’t a part of Dream Girl 2 and that her fans would be missing her, the actress broke the silence about it and said, “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t. I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress.”

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha has a lineup of projects, including Chhorii 2, which she has already finished shooting, along with Akeli, which is also shot and ready. She also has another project in her hand, which she didn’t disclose, and we hope it comes up as something big.

Dream Girl 2 is going to release on August 25, 2023. What are your thoughts about Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt for the role? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Rishi Kapoor Refused A Monetary Offer By Dawood Ibrahim Who Said “If You Need Anything At All…” But Veteran Star Had No Regrets Meeting Him: “Even I Might Have Been A Criminal…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News