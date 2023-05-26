Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his sarcastic and savage digs. Be it journalists, fellow co-stars, or even new-age actors, he never misses a chance to goof around. The Dabangg actor once attended the special press conference of an award function with Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday and during the event, he decided to have little fun with Ananya and candidly took a dig at her being Chunky Panday’s daughter. Scroll below to read this throwback scoop!

Salman who is known for his wit and humour once pulled Ananya Panday’s leg during the press conference of IIFA 2022 and cracked a joke on her for being Chunky Panday’s daughter and asking things for free that left her completely clueless about how to react.

The clip from the award function is going viral, where Salman Khan can be spotted indulging in a funny banter with Ananya Panday. The actor can be heard saying, “Aap pucho Nexa walon se ki kya aapko gaadi free mai denge ya nhi?” To which, Ananya asked, “Nexa walon mujhe gaadi free mai milegi please?” To which, she got a nod from the top management of Nexa company. As soon as she said thank you, Salman was quick to respond, “Chunky Panday ki beti hai sir, baap paar gyi hai.” Apart from Salman and Ananya, Varun Dhawan can also be seen in the video who cracked up as soon as he heard Tiger actor’s comment. The video was shared on Instagrampage beingsalmankhan_25 and netizens just can’t stop reacting.

A lot of them reacted with fire emojis in the comment section and some of them even pointed out Ananya’s confused expression.

One of the users wrote, “Ananya be like: hasu ya nhi.”

“Bhai mauka nhi chodte milne par.”

“Karwali bezzazti.”

“She didn’t get the joke though.”

“Varun not laughing openly because he knows next it could be him.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan_25)

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Ananya Panday and Salman Khan’s banter? Let us know in the comment section below!

