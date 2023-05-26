Ashish Vidyarthi broke the internet last night when pictures of him getting married again at 60 surfaced on the internet. Vidyarthi, married a fashion influencer Rupali Barua in a hush-hush ceremony and pictures of his wedding went viral on the internet. Vidyarthi’s first wife Piloo Vidyarthi has been posting cryptic notes on the internet.

Piloo Vidyarthi took to her Instagram and posted a story which was a quote saying, “The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that.” We wonder who she was referring to and who hurt her in the process or was it just a quote?

Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife posted another Instagram story: “You’ve been strong long enough., it’s time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it.” Scroll down to read more about her.

Piloo Vidyarthi in an Instagram post next, put up her picture and wrote, “Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE.” People were curious to know her dynamics with Ashish Vidyarthi and started asking if she was divorced from the actor. However, the comments don’t exist now as she chose to hide the comments section.

The comments section before getting hid also had questions regarding her mental health and people wanted to know if she is okay.

Piloo Vidyarthi and Ashish Vidyarthi have a 23-year-old son Arth Vidyarthi. It has not been revealed whether the couple is divorced since there are no details about the Begum Jaan actor and his first wife. Piloo, herself is an actress who was last seen in the star plus’ show Imlie.

Ashish Vidyarthi recently became the internet’s favourite with his food blogs. The actor runs a Youtube channel where he posts reviews of the delicacies he tries across the globe. He married a fashion influencer from Kolkata at the age of 60 taking everyone by surprise.

A few months ago, Ashish Vidyarthi posted a video about his son’s graduation ceremony when he travelled to San Francisco with his first wife Piloo Vidyarthi. He also wrote, “At this point, we as parents don’t know what the future holds for us and what’s in store for our child…But we are hopeful…We will make the best of what life gifts us.”

You can see the video here.

