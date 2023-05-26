Salman Khan has an aura that even intimidates leading A-listers from Bollywood. But a seemingly unfortunate incident took place as Vicky Kaushal was sidelined upon the superstar’s entry at IIFA 2023. Netizens have been reacting to the viral video and also feel Bhaijaan has given the cold shoulder to Katrina Kaif’s husband. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, time and again, there are memes about how Salman does not like Vicky, because of his marriage with Katrina Kaif. The superstar had dated his Tiger 3 co-star for 7 long years before she moved on with Ranbir Kapoor. There also have been reports that she rekindled her romance with Khan post that but ultimately tied the knot with the Uri actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Salman Khan holding bad blood against Vicky Kaushal? Netizens are convinced as they feel the Tiger actor gave the cold shoulder to his colleague during the IIFA 2023 press conference. A video is surfacing on the internet where Vicky could be seen interacting with fans and even giving them selfies.

The moment Salman Khan enters the area, a man could be seen dragging Vicky Kaushal and sidelining him. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor also tried to shake hands with the superstar but he visibly ignores his gesture and only interacts with his words. One of the bodyguards also pushes Katrina Kaif’s husband while he’s speaking to Dabangg Khan.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Vicky bhai se haath milana chahta tha.. Bhai ne ignore kar diya”

Another commented, “Ghar ke jhadu jaise kone mei kardiya”

“Latrina ka pati ke awkaat,” a comment read.

A user noted, “Vicky bechare ko kaise side kar diya bc”

While another wrote, “Vickey kushal -sala Mera koi izzat nhi hai”

No matter who you are, you have to clear the path when Tiger is on his way. The persona of #SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRSB7iwQ82 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) May 25, 2023

What are your thoughts on this controversial video ft Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Breaks Silence On The Islamophobic Comments About The Film, Reveals A “Muslim Girl Used To Abuse The Director Every Single Day…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News