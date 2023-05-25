Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story – starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in pivotal roles, has been in the news owing to its amazing box office collection, the praises audiences have bestowed on it and the controversies surrounding it. For those who don’t know, the film faced fans in some Indian states while others declared it tax-free.

In a recent chat, the film’s leading lady, Adah, got candid about it being bashed and people calling it Islamophobic. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Adah Sharma reacted to people calling The Kerala Story Islamophobic. The actress said, “Our director had this Muslim girl who messaged him when the trailer was out and she used to abuse him every single day and say how can you make a film which is Islamophobic.” She continued, “She watched the film then and then sent him a message which he has pinned to the comments, and he is so happy with it because she said that I watched the film and you are actually telling us how people are misusing Islam.”

Adah Sharma added, “You are misusing our religion to convert people, that is not the religion, and neither are we saying that. And that is why we have shown 4 people in the movie, we haven’t shown like a 100. So, she said that you are actually doing a service to our religion because you are telling how people are misusing our religion and our religion isn’t like that.”

‘The Kerala Story’ actress continued, “I don’t think any religion or saint in the world would tell you to do that is detrimental to humanity. There must be something off with somebody to be taking human lives. Again, I am happy we live in a country where we have freedom of opinion and freedom of speech. You are not beheaded for having freedom of opinion. I can wear lipstick and not get my hands chopped off. My only request is to watch the movie and then put your opinion.”

Adah Sharma concluded by adding, “However, if you don’t want to watch the movie and still put your opinion, that is also allowed in my country. So, I am very happy about that as well.”

As of today, The Kerala Story has collected Rs 210.37 crores in 20 days at the Indian box office.

