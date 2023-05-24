Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is basking in the glory of her recent successful film The Kerala Story. The film created quite a roar at the box office upon its release. Amidst this, the latest report reveals that the actress is now facing harassment online after her personal details got leaked.

The actress has been facing flak ever since the film made headlines a few weeks ago. The film delves into the serious subject of religious conversions, ISIS and chronicles around three women. Due to its sensitive subject, the film was involved in a lot of controversies even before its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per an ETimes report, Adah Sharma’s personal contact number has been leaked by an Instagram user, ‘jhamunda_bolte’. Not just that, the user also threatened to leak the actress’ new number as well. Despite the information on the posts going widespread on social media, it has been claimed that the contentious Instagram account has since been removed. Adah Sharma’s supporters have been pleading with the Mumbai Cyber Cell to prosecute the user.

However, Adah Sharma has not yet spoken about the harassment and the purported leaked contact number.

Meanwhile, the actress now asserts that TKS is the country’s first female-led movie to gross more than Rs 200 million at the box office. She wrote a thank-you message on Instagram. The Kerala Story was released on May 5 in the midst of all the controversy surrounding it.

The movie even succeeded in breaking the Rs 200-crore club on May 22. Adah Sharma shared TKS’s poster on her official Instagram account with the caption, “1st Female Film to Cross Net Collection India 200 Cr, without Tamil Nadu & West Bengal.” She also uploaded several images of her movie’s supporters holding signs. She also shared pictures taken at the screening.

Adah Sharma captioned her post, “The best things in life are Unexpected – because there were no expectations. Thank you audience, for making this happen. The makers of #TheKeralaStory : Vipul sir who took a huge risk in making this film without any backing from studios and for trusting the girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to be Shalini Unnikrishnan (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Allu Arjun With Pushpa 2 To Get In A Historic Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki? Here’s What The Truth Is!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News