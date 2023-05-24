Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen together in Sidharth Anand’s film Fighter. But before reuniting on screen the two stars are battling a social media war after IMDb put up an interesting question asking fans, who in their opinion had the best debut ever in Indian movies.

The battle had many contenders which zeroed down to two ultimate choices – Hrithik Roshan for Kaho Na…Pyar Hai and Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om. While HR made his debut in the year 2000 stealing away every award and making a Limca record for the same, DP made her debut in the year 2007 with Om Shanti Om.

Hrithik Rohan and Deepika Padukone were hailed for their respective debuts at awards, events, and Box Office. Hrithik Roshan won the male debut as well as the Best Actor award for Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in most of the award shows. DP on the other hand had competitors in Jiah Khan, Hansika Motwani, and Sonam Kapoor.

In a Twitter post going viral, IMDb asked, “Which actor do you think had the best debut ever in Indian movies?” Fans started naming their favorite actors which included Dulquer Salmaan to Jaya Bachchan. Age and language was no bar in the thread. But most retweets came for replies which had the Chhapaak actress and the Jodha Akbar actor as the clear winner.

Interestingly Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s debut years had a common string. 2000 was the same year when Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor also made their debuts with Refugee. Talking about Deepika Padukone’s debut in the year 2007, she made a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The same year, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their debuts with Saawariya.

Now coming to netizens voting for their favourite debut, a user wrote, “Alia, Deepika, Hrithik. There may be others, but i can remember these 3, becoz their career graph went up and they still r maintaining their position after their break.”

Another user commented, “Deepika Padukone for om shanti om…it was clear from the first movie that she is a big star.”

A user tagged Hrithik Roshan as “The Last of Stars.” Another tweet said, “Hrithik Roshan is the only right answer.”

Hrithik Roshan is the only right answer. * Filmfare Best Actor+ Best Debut *3 cr+ footfalls+ Highest Grosser of the year+ Blockbuster *Became no.1 star dethroning SRK even if for a year to regain in 2006 * Deserved a National award for Fiza given Anil Kapoor won in Pukaar lol https://t.co/ZJegpAGcoV pic.twitter.com/stbhbmNyAX — Nipun (@iNipunK) May 23, 2023

The war intensified as fans kept commenting on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

“One on only #DeepikaPadukone shanti Priya,” announced a user.

Others commented on the Guzaarish actor.

A user wrote, “…and the rest is history! She was destined to be a superstar”

and the rest is history! She was destined to be a superstar😌 pic.twitter.com/zKHUiy74E8 — H (@cloudsnrains_) May 23, 2023

However, there were some other contenders as well. A comment pointed out that none other than Salman Khan deserves this award.

Maine Pyar Kiya has no competition!! Period…. pic.twitter.com/9qV5lW0sIo — Mr. Kickass-TIGER 3 (@YoursKickass) May 24, 2023

From the same era, a user shared Ajay Devgn’s debut scene to prove that he deserves this over everyone.

One more user presented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the contender and wrote, “Without a second thought, It’s #AishwaryaRai till to date. Played biopic of Jayalalitha; double role & in direction of Mani Garu. It’s literally everyone’s dream to come true.”

Aishwarya Rai In Iruvar Has to be The Finest Debue Ever. The Versatility from Normal to Superstar Gurl with Such a Mesmerizing Beauty like Hers is Unmatched and Unforgettable pic.twitter.com/zTFD3Qaf1f — Tara🩷 (@sundarhaseena) May 23, 2023

When there’s Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan there needs to be a Shah Rukh Khan. A user commented, “SRK Sir’s Debut in Deewana. His Style, Charm, Performance, and the way he presented himself in front of the camera with full Confidence is so Amazing. He makes an entry in the 2nd half but still manages to steal the show and our hearts.

Aur kuch pic.twitter.com/W6XjR0XUQC — srk × thalapathy × AA (@mdAzhar75779855) May 24, 2023

Next to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the closest second was none other than Kangana Ranaut in Gangster.

Who do you think is the star who had the best debut in Indian Cinema? let us know your opinions in the comments section below. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

