Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, which received immense love from the audience. However, it is not the SRK-starrer’s success for which Deepika is currently in headlines, but a video, surfacing on the internet, which saw her travelling in economy class. While the actor was lauded for keeping it simple, another fan recently shared his experience of meeting with Deepika in Los Angeles.

‘Pathaan’ marked Deepika’s fourth collaboration with SRK after her debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The movie also starred John as the lead antagonist.

An Instagram user shared a selfie with Deepika Padukone after their recent meeting at LA airport. In the picture, which also had the user’s mother, the Padmavat actress could be seen donning a mustard hoodie with a matching coat. She kept her look simple and completed it with a pair of goggles.

Sharing the picture, the user penned a long note to narrate his experience of meeting with the actress. The user revealed it was Deepika Padukone who began the conversation and asked him and his mother if they had a “good flight.” When he congratulated her for Pathaan, she humbly thanked him and wished them “safe travels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Kumar Gurunath (@varungurunath)

The IG user lauded Deepika for her down-to-earth nature and wrote, “Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction.” He added how Deepika Padukone was “so willing to meet her fans” even after a 16-hour journey. “Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be,” the user concluded.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter.’ The movie will mark the duo’s debut collaboration. She also has ‘Project K’ and the official Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ in the pipeline.

