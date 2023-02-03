Shah Rukh Khan Fans Fumes In Anger After American Film Critic Called Pathaan Star 'India's Tom Cruise'
‘Shah Rukh Khan Is India’s Tom Cruise’ Says American Film Critic Which Angers Superstar’s Fans, Netizens Slam Saying “White Validation Is When Everything Is Compared To Them” (Photo Credit – Instagram; Wikimedia; Pathaan Poster)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, which was released on January 25, has taken the box office by storm not only in the domestic market but also overseas. As the film is breaking all the records, an American journalist compared the superstar to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and fans are fuming over it.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks as a comeback for the superstar SRK whose last film Zero was released in 2018. The film has been receiving tremendous responses from the audience since the opening day of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American journalist and critic, Scott Mendelson took to his Twitter handle and shared an article titled ‘India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan” which was published for the website The Wrap. His piece looked at how Shah Rukh’s comeback film was reviving the Hindi film industry after a lean period. The actor is returning to the big screen after four years.

Several of the superstar’s fans, who are fuming in anger, asked him to amend his piece. The Top Gun: Maverick star began to trend after King Khan’s fans spoke out on Twitter. Many of his fans felt that the article disrespected the superstar comparing him to action star Tom Cruise.

A user claimed, “SRK is SRK ! He isn’t Indian Tom Cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films,” while another user flipped his statement saying, “You made an emotional mistake in your statement. Shah Rukh Khan is Emotion. He is the greatest among the Best, the best among the greatest. Period!! Though I like Tom, I would not mind at all if you address him as American’s Shah Rukh Khan.”

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Recalls His First Wife Salma’s Sarcastic Reaction To His Affair With Helen, “You Should Receive An Award For It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out