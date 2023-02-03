Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest actors in this country. Besides mad talent, fans adore and respect him for his grounded nature and he never misses an opportunity to go an extra mile for his fandom and prove his love for them. Earlier today, the makers of Leo starring superstar was released on YouTube and it has surpassed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan & Pathaan’ along with Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ announcements. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Shah Rukh is currently dominating the box office with the release of ‘Pathaan’, the superstar has already reportedly started shooting for his next with Atlee. The director is a huge name in the South and this is his first collaboration with the superstar and the film will be released in June 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, earlier today the makers released the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay strarrer Leo – Bloody Sweet promo and fans are now going gaga over it. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film’s BGM will leave you with goosebumps.

According to the Indian Box Office, Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay crossed 532K likes on Youtube in just an hour surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 531K, Pathaan with 369K and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 with 333K. 5th spot is secured by ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with 319K likes.

Whoa, there’s absolutely nobody like Thalapthy in the business and his fandom isn’t just crazy but massive.

Take a look at the Leo’s promo here:

What are your thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo surpassing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer’s likes on YouTube? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence On ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan’s Absence From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Reveals “There Should Be A Little Thirst…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News