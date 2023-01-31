BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! 7 Screen Studio's prestigious film with Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj goes on floor
7 Screen Studio is excited to officially bring you the announcement of our prestigious project. Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, we are delighted and proud to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time.

The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, is directed by the ‘master’ craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot commenced on 2 January, 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace.

The project marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success in their previous outing – ‘Master’.

Besides delivering the chartbuster albums in Kaththi, Master and Beast, ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s fourth association with Thalapathy Vijay sir.

Following are the technical crew details of ‘Thalapathy 67’, DOP – Manoj Paramahamsa, Action – Anbariv, Editing – Philomin Raj, Art – N. Sathees Kumar, Choreography – Dinesh, Dialogue writers – Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy, Executive Producer – Ramkumar Balasubramanian.

Further details regarding the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’, will be announced soon.

