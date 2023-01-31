7 Screen Studio is excited to officially bring you the announcement of our prestigious project. Following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu, we are delighted and proud to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay sir, for the third time.

The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, is directed by the ‘master’ craftsman Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot commenced on 2 January, 2023 and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Advertisement The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥 We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

Advertisement

The project marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success in their previous outing – ‘Master’.

Besides delivering the chartbuster albums in Kaththi, Master and Beast, ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s fourth association with Thalapathy Vijay sir.

Following are the technical crew details of ‘Thalapathy 67’, DOP – Manoj Paramahamsa, Action – Anbariv, Editing – Philomin Raj, Art – N. Sathees Kumar, Choreography – Dinesh, Dialogue writers – Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy, Executive Producer – Ramkumar Balasubramanian.

Further details regarding the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’, will be announced soon.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Restaurant to Mahesh Babu’ Theatres, Ram Charan’s Airlines to Thalapathy Vijay’s Wedding Halls: Side Businesses Of These South-Indian Stars Will Suprise You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News