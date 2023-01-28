Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Mission Majnu which was released on Netflix and stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. Last night, the team celebrated the success of the film in the city and both Sid and Rashmika looked their stylish best at the event. Earlier today, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning an ultra-chic comfy look including a pyjama, an overcoat with furry Christian Dior slides and netizens are trolling her for the same on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Rashmika happens to be a really popular star in the country with a huge fan following on social media. She has over 36 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak peek of her personal and professional life to the fans there. But despite being a huge star, she’s also one of the most grounded and honest celebrities that you’ll ever come across. The actress often interacts with paparazzi in the city and is cute beyond words.

Now coming back to the topic, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and looked pretty as always. The Mission Majnu actress donned a comfy yet chic look including an overcoat, joggers and furry Christian Dior slides and she styled the look with a Gucci sling bag.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of the actress, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Over acting ki dukaan.”

Another user commented, “Bathrobe with ghar ka pyjama her dressing sense is worst.”

A third user commented, “Bathrobe.. 😂”

A fourth user commented, “Bathrobe is also fashion now woow 😂😂🤢🤢”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Rashmika Mandanna for her latest airport look? Tell us in the space below.

