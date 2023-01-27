KRK has been behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ever since it was in the making. Right from calling it a disaster and a flop numerous times, the self-proclaimed critic has been posted endless Tweets about the film, star cast, budget and many others things. However, he quickly took a U-Turn after seeing the buzz around the film. The film has taken the domestic and international box offices by storm with its stupendous collections.

The film marks SRK’s comeback after 4 years. He was has seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Now in his latest set of Tweets KRK called himself a jandu balm while calling Shah Rukh Khan the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ amid Pathaan’s box office success. He has earlier asked the makers to change the title of the film and rename it. Now talking about the same he stated that Shah Rukh Khan was sure that Pathaan was the perfect title.

KRK Tweeted, “I was insisting and asking @iamsrk to change name #Pathaan. But he was sure that this name is perfect. And finally he has proved that he is still Badshah of Bollywood and I am a “Jandu Baam” in front of him.”

Earlier he wrote, “Now Bhakts are abusing me for my review and tweets about #Pathaan. Because Bhakts thought that I am against #SRK! Let me tell you all Bhakts one more time that I am not against anyone or in favour of anyone. My job is to give honest review and real collections and I do that only.”

While KRK said in his next Tweet, “Success of #Pathaan after all hungama and boycott is proof that ppl are tired of Hindu Muslim debates during last 8years. So now all the people want peace. It’s human nature that ppl don’t want one thing for too long. Therefore 2024 elections are an uphill task for #BJP & Modi Ji.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK comparing himself to SRK? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is having a terrific business at the box office!

