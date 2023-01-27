Self Claimed critic and film analyst Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, has been on a hoot with the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And now he has passed a remark on the success of the film involving Aamir Khan in it. He has been going about the film since its release and even before that. The film has been doing exceedingly well at the box office, and as per KRK, it has decided the future business of Bollywood.

For the unversed, KRK is known for his often outlandish views and opinions on movies and actors. He even claimed that the SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer would be a huge disaster and received a lot of backlash after the record-breaking response from the audience.

Now, KRK has taken to his Twitter account to take a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha being a box-office debacle. He wrote on his social media, “Aamir Khan ka Waqt Bahut kharab Chal Raha Hai. Pahla Dukh Ye, Ki Bechare Ki film #LSC Disaster Ho Gayee. Doosra Usse Bhi Bada Dukh Ye, Ki SRK ki film super hit Ho Gayee.” Netizens have come out in support of Aamir Khan, slamming him in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Bhai jaan dukhi toh aaap v bhut hai ke aapko yeh b pta chl gya ke aapke review se koi frk mai pdta.. Aapka yeh vehm b door ho gya”

“Apni baat yaad rakhna bola tha aapne pathan hit hui to review krna chor dunga”

“Amir will also comeback , the eraa of 90s is coming back Wo kya haina ye log bacche pe apni industry nhi chhod skte naa “

“I know. So sad your movie also failed at the box office. But don’t worry, some day it will be nominated for the Oscars”

Aamir Khan ka Waqt Bahut kharab Chal Raha Hai. Pahla Dukh Ye, Ki Bechare Ki film #LSC Disaster Ho Gayee. Doosra Usse Bhi Bada Dukh Ye, Ki SRK ki film super hit Ho Gayee.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2023

“Jal to aapki bhi rahi hai,,, isliye aapka dukh samz sakte hai”

“Aamir Mamu Will Come back Soon, He will Break his own record. Bookmark this”

Despite what KRK says, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham released in the theatres on 25th January.

