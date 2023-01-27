The entire nation is going gaga over Pathaan and it’s really good to see Shah Rukh Khan getting all the deserved love and success from the ‘aam junta’. The film is on a record-breaking and record-making spree at the box office and it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Reacting to this, Gaiety’s Manoj Desai has showered the action entertainer with praises and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, Gaiety and Galaxy (a part of G7 Multiplex) in Bandra are among the most iconic theatres in India. These two single screens are popularly called the ‘temple’ of Bollywood and are known for the most genuine audience reactions. Manoj Desai is an executive director of G7 Multiplex and he even owns the iconic Maratha Mandir Cinema.

Lately, Manoj Desai has become very popular for his opinions on films and the box office. He has now reacted to Pathaan’s tremendous response. He revealed Gaiety and Galaxy witnessed 4-4 shows each (excluding fan shows) houseful on Wednesday and yesterday. Even his Maratha Mandir, which is running the film with 3 shows, went houseful for both days.

Talking about Pathaan on the YouTube channel FilmiFever, Manoj Desai said, “Maine do din mein 26,000 public ko dikhaya hai picture.” He added that they faced some management issues due to heavy crowd but still sort it out successfully. He also said, “Mein hamesha bolta tha ki Bollywood ka comeback mujhe chahiye. Hum South ke dubbed ke upar jee rahe hai. Aaj itni shanti hui ki Bollywood ka comeback Shah Rukh ji ki picture se hua hai.”

Well, the craze is at its peak and Pathaan still has a long way to go in smashing the box office!

