Pathaan has brought a wave of happiness and madness all across the country. Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screens after 4 years, is getting well-deserved love and appreciation in the form of mad box office numbers. But there’s one man who is equally responsible for this craze and he’s director Siddharth Anand. Keep reading to know more!

Here, at Koimoi, we have our ‘Directors’ Power Index’ aka ‘Directors’ Ranking’ in which we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10, 50 points each are given.

Now, with Pathaan (Hindi) crossing 100 crores in just 2 days, we have credited Siddharth Anand with 100 new points. Earlier, Anand was at the 9th spot in ranking with 400 points but now, with this increment, he has risen to the 7th spot with 500 points by beating KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, who have 400 points each.

As Pathaan is expected to enter into 200 and 300 crore clubs soon, Siddharth Anand is expected to witness a couple or more increments in the coming days, which is really amazing! To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, even Shah Rukh Khan has seen a rise in the Stars’ Power Index with 100 points.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

