KGF Chapter 2 vs Pathaan Box Office 3-Day Total: Everyone remembers the humungous collections Yash added to his kitty with the sequel to his period action drama. Theatres were flooded with footfalls and advance bookings were earth-shattering. It looked like a feat difficult to achieve but Shah Rukh Khan has crossed it like a cake walk. Scroll below as we provide you a detailed analysis!

Last year was the shining phase for South films. Whether it was Kantara, RRR, Kartikheya 2 or KGF Chapter 2, viewers praised content from the region and relied on them for entertainment. Bollywood, on the other hand, kept dwindling with back to back flops including Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan amongst others. Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were rare films that managed to shine amid the boycott trends.

Shah Rukh Khan has revived not just his career but Bollywood with Pathaan. The film has turned out to be the biggest Hindi opener at the box office with its historic collections of 55 crores. It has also garnered the title of biggest Bollywood opening at the worldwide box office as it brought in 106 crores gross. And with such earnings, it looks like the 3-day total of KGF Chapter 2 will be surpassed with a notable difference.

Here’s the 3-day total of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi):

Day 1: 53.95 crores

Day 2: 46.79 crores

Day 3: 42.90 crores

Total: 143.64 crores

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan (Hindi) has already added around 123 crores* in the first two days (55 crores + 68 crores*). This means the film only needs collections over 20.64 crores* on day 3 in order to surpass that feat. Given the tremendous advance booking trends, that is inevitable.

We’re super excite to witness that happening. How about you?

(*estimates. Final numbers awaited)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

