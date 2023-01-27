King Khan is back, and how! More than 8 years after his last big opener Happy New Year, which took a start of 44.97 crores and then went on to enter the 200 Crore Club, Shah Rukh Khan has struck gold all over again with Pathaan. The years in between were underwhelming to say the least. There were reasonably good openers in the form of Dilwale, Raees, and Zero, but none that matched the high standards set by the mighty Khan. In fact, Zero couldn’t sustain at all even after a good start and flopped badly.

Apart from this, Fan just about missed the 20 crores mark and Jab Harry Met Sejal was even worse as it was a non-starter of sorts with an opening day number of just above 15.25 crores, a couple of lakhs more than Jab Tak Hai Jaan which was still a success. The most disheartening thing to happen in Shah Rukh Khan’s career was Zero though which, just like Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal, couldn’t enter the 100 Crore Club but was hurt more badly since it was a much bigger film as well. The labor of his love!

This is the reason why Pathaan had to be a big one. Big, not just in terms of box office numbers but an inherently good quality product as well. The opening day number could have helped the film to cover as much distance, but then a good product guaranteed a huge five-day long weekend to do the job right at the onset. Well, this is what has happened with Pathaan as it has taken a blockbuster beginning and is now set to go past the 60 crores mark rather comfortably on Saturday.

This is how Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opening days look like:

Pathaan – 57 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Chennai Express – 33.10 crores

Dilwale – 21 crores

Raees – 20.42 crores

Zero – 20.14 crores

Fan – 19.20 crores

Don 2 – 15.30 crores

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 15.23 crores

The next big release of Shah Rukh Khan is Jawaan and the Atlee film has him play a double role in there. The film hits the screens on 2nd June and though it’s a non-holiday release, Shah Rukh Khan has shown that it doesn’t really matter if the hype and buzz are right.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

