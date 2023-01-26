Pathaan Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan starrer has spread its magic all across the world. While advance booking had witnessed earth-shattering trends, word of mouth further helped the movie witness humungous footfalls at the ticket windows. It has left behind biggies like Baahubali and Brahmastra on the global stage and below are all the details you need.

All eyes were on the early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film and it totally lived upto the expectations. Talking about the worldwide trends, we had previously informed to you about how states like UAE, Germany and Australia are welcoming footfalls in big numbers and will majorly contribute to earnings globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Box office followers will know that it is RRR that has earned the highest Indian opening collections at the worldwide box office with 223 crores coming in. Baahubali 2 ranks second on the list with earnings of 213 crores. KGF Chapter 3 and Saaho follow by 163 crores ad 126 crores respectively. But where does Pathaan stand amongst all of this?

As per the latest trends flowing in, Pathaan has brought in 103 crores* (official numbers awaited) at the worldwide box office on Day 1. It has left behind biggies like Baahubali and Brahmastra which brought in 75 crores each. Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer were quite achievable with collections of 110 crores but the Shah Rukh Khan starrer missed it by an inch. Another film that SRK starrer surpassed is Kabali which raked in 95 crores.

While the worldwide collections could have been better, the film knocked it out of the park with its domestic numbers. It turned out to be the biggest non-holiday opener, a mark achieved during the post-pandemic phase and amidst the boycott trends. The upcoming days are only going to get better with the weekend around the corner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 15 (Worldwide): Both Films Slow Down But Thalapathy Vijay Is Still Dominating Over Ajith Kumar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News