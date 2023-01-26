Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 15 (Worldwide): It has been over two weeks but Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrers continue to add money to their lifetime numbers. Of course, the saturation point is near and there’s a gradual slow down in pace that is being witnessed. Scroll below for the latest updates in the ticket windows.

Indian box office is currently facing Pathaan fever. One can witness ‘filling fast’ scenarios all across and major screens have been allotted to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. But that doesn’t stop Varisu and Thunivu from welcoming footfalls at the theatres.

After the conclusion of 15 days, Varisu has added a total collection of 265.25 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Out of this, Thalapathy Vijay starrer has brought in 155.30 crores nett and 183.25 crores gross from the Indian market. Remaining 82 crores gross are from the overseas market.

On the other hand, Thunivu has earned a total gross collection of 180.91 crores at the worldwide box office. This includes 109.25 crores nett and 128.91 crores gross from the Indian market. Remaining 52 crores are from the overseas market.

It is visible that Thunivu and Varisu have both slowed down at the box office but given that it is a Holiday in India today, there is a good opportunity to witness a jump and add more and more numbers at the box office collections. There also is a weekend coming up, so that’s another added benefit.

