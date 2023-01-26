Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback like a king and we just can’t have enough of it! After setting the box office on fire by scoring a massive 57 crores on the opening day, the film is all set to do the unthinkable today by bringing in historic 60 crores. With this, it will hit the 100 crore mark today itself, thus making SRK topple Ranveer Singh in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. Now, with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer set to cross 100 crores today, the superstar will be climbing one position upwards.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 950 points and is in the 6th position. Ranveer Singh also has 950 points but he was placed above Khan because he has one 300 crore film to his credit with Padmaavat while the Pathaan actor has none. However, with 100 crores guaranteed today, the actor will see a rise of 100 points, thus moving above Ranveer with 1050 points and grabbing the 5th rank.

So with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to prove his power at the box office. In the coming days, as the film is expected to earn 300 crores in India alone, we’ll be seeing a huge turnaround in Star Ranking. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

