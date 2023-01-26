Pathaan has taken a record start for itself and many old records are being shattered; some rather closely and some by a distance. So far, the biggest start ever for a Bollywood release was scored by War which scored a half century. It was in fact the second Bollywood movie ever to score such a record after Thugs of Hindostan. Later, this record was surpassed by KGF: Chapter 2 which earned a few lakhs more in the Hindi version, though if one were to add the original Kannada version and other south languages then the number would be much bigger.

However, if one had to just look at the Hindi versions then KGF: Chapter 2 was topping the charts and that feat too was scored only last year and that too post-pandemic. Hence, it’s all the more heartening to see Pathaan topping that mark in less than a year, hence dispelling all myths around the post-pandemic scenario diluting interest amongst audiences to walk into theaters for the big screen experience. As simple as that, if there is a movie big enough then audiences will come in hordes, and this is what has happened with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

This is how the Top-10 BIGGEST opening days ever for Hindi releases look like:

Pathaan – 57 crores (including 2 crores from south versions)

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 53.95 crores

War – 53.35 crores (including 1.75 crores from south versions)

Thugs of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (including 1.50 crores from south versions)

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (including 2.37 crores from south versions)

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 41 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Brahmastra – 37 crores (including 5 crores from south versions)

Sultan – 36.54 crores

With today being a national holiday, there are further records on the cards. Rest assured, bookkeepers would be really busy right till Sunday since Pathaan is all set to keep its unprecedented run going for many more days to come and as of now, one can’t say anything about where would it eventually end up after its first weekend, first week and then an eventual lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

