Shah Rukh Khan has made a ‘king-sized’ comeback with Pathaan! Released yesterday, the film has taken a bumper opening at the box office and is on its way to be a record-smasher in the long run. While it has already left behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to bag the biggest-ever non-holiday opening for a Hindi film, the actioner has also clocked the 6th highest Indian opening of all-time!

Before the film’s release, we covered a story about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer assured entry into the top 10 Indian openers of all time and finally, it has happened. In fact, it has performed beyond expectations considering it was a non-holiday opener. Before we go any further, please note that the collections here we’re talking about are inclusive of all languages.

Now coming to Pathaan, it has earned a record-breaking collection of 57 crores nett on day 1 (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages), which is humongous. It has pushed Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata (47.20 crores) out of the top 10 in the highest Indian openings. In Hindi alone, it has made 55 crores yesterday, beating the Hindi collections War and KGF Chapter 2 on opening day. Now, take a look below to see where it stands in all-time highest Indian openings:

RRR (2022) – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 116 crores

Saaho (2019) – 88 crores

2.0 (2018) – 63 crores

Pathaan (2023) – 57 crores

War (2019) – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) – 52.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) – 52.25 crores

Beast (2022) – 49.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

