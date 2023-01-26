Shah Rukh Khan has returned and how! After a hiatus of 4 long years, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood has made a smashing comeback with Pathaan and is creating a riot at the box office with earth-shattering numbers. After recording a bumper opening yesterday, the film, as expected, has shown humongous growth today i.e. on day 2 and below is all you need to know.

Last seen in Zero (2018) as a lead actor, Shah Rukh has made a long-awaited return to the big screens and it’s the biggest ever comeback ever in Indian cinema. After surpassing records in advance booking, the film attracted an audience through terrific on-spot bookings and with positive word-of-mouth flowing in, the craze is ever-increasing.

Yesterday, despite being a non-holiday, Pathaan had opened to 48-50% average occupancy in morning shows. Today, thanks to positive responses and the Republic Day holiday, the film has seen epic growth with an average occupancy of around 72-75% all across the country, which is a crazy number!

After such a start, afternoon and evening shows too are showing solid bookings and one expects a historic day at the box office for Hindi films. Night shows would be comparatively lower as tomorrow is a regular working day.

Meanwhile, as per our early trends, Pathaan has taken a record-breaking start for a Bollywood film as it crossed 50 crores nett on day 1 despite being a non-holiday release. It has left Baahubali 2 (Hindi) behind by miles and is flirting around the opening day of War and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi).

