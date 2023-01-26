A man from Assam’s Darang district was detained on Wednesday for issuing ‘provocative’ statements in connection with the Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’, said police.

The person identified as Mofidul Islam bought at least 120 tickets for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release. He lives in the district’s Dhula area.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police of Darang district, Prasanta Saikia said, “Islam bought around 120 tickets of the ‘Pathaan’ movie. After that, he said some objectionable things, challenging others, and it could trigger communal violence in the area.”

According to the police, Islam targeted Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations that had earlier raised objections to the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie. The man is a leader of the North-East Minorities Students’ Union (NEMSU).

The officer added, “We detained him to avoid any untoward incident and registered a case under Section 107 IPC. He was later allowed to go home. We are keeping a close watch on him.” The statement was given after the release of SRK’s much -awaited film Pathaan

Meanwhile, another youth from Rangia town in Assam has bought 192 tickets for Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’. The man, identified as Farooq Khan, is a resident of the Kendukona area in Rangia.

Controversy erupted when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he does not know who Shah Rukh Khan is. Reporters questioned Sarma about Bajrang Dal activists tearing and burning ‘Pathaan’ movie posters at a Guwahati cinema hall.

However, a day later, the Chief Minister himself informed that Shah Rukh Khan had called him well after midnight and asked for his assistance in ensuring the film’s successful release in Assam.

