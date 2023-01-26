The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long, long time, Pathaan, is here and it has taken the box office by storm on day one of its release! To meet the insane public demand of the film, producers Yash Raj Films is adding late night shows from tonight 12.30 am across India since tomorrow is the Republic Day holiday!

Pathaan is already the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs – Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan – and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

Another huge reason for the buzz around Pathaan is because two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

