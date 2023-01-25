Since morning social media has been buzzing as the most-anticipated film Pathaan has hit the theatres. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the film has courted controversies for different reasons before its release. But looks like nothing much has changed even after it hit the screens this morning as new protests have been emerging against the film in different cities. Reportedly a few morning shows have been cancelled in Indore due to right-wing organisation.

This morning we brought you the film’s review and we rated it with 3 stars. The film is expected to shatter many box office records and emerge as a blockbuster.

However, before it earns the tag of a blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been facing a few roadblocks. As per the latest online media reports, morning shows of Pathaan were cancelled in Indore city after a protest emerged by right-wing organisations. Reportedly, it started as the film’s Besharam Rang song has hurt Hindu sentiments. The media report states that Hindu Jagran Manch activists have shown saffron flags.

A report in Indian Express states, “Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch showed saffron flags at Sapna-Sangeeta cinema hall in protest against the movie and recited Hanuman Chalisa, eyewitnesses said, adding that some of them also had sticks. Some of the protesters entered the theatre and asked the audience to move out. The protesters said they would not allow the movie to be screened in the cinema hall.”

The report further stated that even Bajrang Dal activists have also staged a protest against Pathaan at Kastur cinema hall in the city and shouted slogans against Shah Rukh Khan.

As quoted in the portal, Dishesh Agrawal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “Activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal have been protesting against the film Pathaan. Hence, some of its morning shows were cancelled.”

