Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is a self-proclaimed critic (as well as actor, producer and writer) who has been making several headlines owing to his many tweets about Pathaan. The action film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role – alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released today and Kamaal has shared what he thinks of it.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan compared the Siddharth Anand directorial to Yash-led KGF 2 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. He even rated both parts of the films individually and below is all he had to say – in kind of a quick review. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter a while ago, KRK shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. The self-proclaimed critic – after watching the first half of the Siddharth Anand tweeted, “It’s interval and till here #Pathaan @iamsrk is on fire. It’s brilliant and full of entertainment. 4* for first half.” However, his views about the film changed as the film finally ended.

It’s interval and till here #Pathaan @iamsrk is on fire. It’s brilliant and full of entertainment. 4* for first half. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2023

Taking to the micro-blogging platform as soon as the film wrapped, KRK tweeted, “There are 2 different films in #Pathaan! One is the first half and 2nd is 2nd half. First film is good but 2nd film is not so good. Actually it’s a big-scale film with big star cast and 0% story. But If #KGF2 and #Pushpa can work then it should also work. So 2.5* from me.”

In the same tweet thread, he added, “I can’t review the film right away because I’m still thinking whether people can accept a Hindi film, which is full time masala film like any South film. So I will release review after getting 100% satisfied whether it will work or not?”

I can’t review the film right away because I’m still thinking whether people can accept a Hindi film, which is full time masala film like any South film. So I will release review after getting 100% satisfied whether it will work or not? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2023

Well, seems like we need to wait a while longer to know what KRK really thinks of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

For more news, updates and box office details of Pathaan and all things from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback To Be No Less Than A ‘King-Sized’ Blast With Final Collections Standing At 30+ Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News