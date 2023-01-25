Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Every Shah Rukh Khan fan is anxious right now and secretly has their fingers crossed. Early morning shows for his comeback film have been released and now all eyes are on the reviews. Hoping that Siddharth Anand directorial lives up to expectations because the pre-booking sales are earth-shattering! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Advance booking for Pathaan opened 5 days ago and the early trends hinted that the opening day will be massive. But no one imagined that it would end up creating all new records at the ticket windows, at a time, when Bollywood films are facing boycott trends. Not only did it surpass the pre-release sales of War but also ended up selling more tickets than Yash’s mammoth KGF Chapter 2.

So far, everything looks tremendous for Shah Rukh Khan and the team. As per the latest box office update, Pathaan has added another 6.63 crores to its advance booking sales. And with that, its total collections have risen to above 32.43 crores gross, which is the highest ever in history! It is to be noted that these collections have been registered before the beginning of the first show at the ticket windows.

Reports also suggest that Pathaan has sold over 5 lakhs tickets during its advance booking. And the numbers have been higher than KGF Chapter 2 which owns the record of selling as many as 5.15 lakhs tickets before release.

It will be safe to say that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer may mark the biggest opening in Hindi cinema but it is now to be seen whether positive word of mouth helps it create a massive blockbuster at the box office. Fingers crossed!

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

