Pathaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): It looks like time is finally here to witness the fate of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film. Siddharth Anand’s directorial is less than 24 hours away from its big release and concluding its advance booking reports for opening day. Will it successfully beat the pre-booking sales of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War? Scroll below for more details!

Interestingly, War was also directed by Siddharth Anand. The pre-release buzz was massive and fans couldn’t wait to witness Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitting against each other. Two of the best dancers and stylish action stars of Bollywood coming face to face was a sheer treat. Quite similar is the scenario with SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone this time.

As per the latest trade updates, Pathaan has added another 4.80 crores to its advance booking sales till today morning. With that, the total pre-booking earnings jump to 25.80 crores gross for day 1. It is to be noted that War earned 26.90 crores gross and this number is quite possible to achieve within today. Shah Rukh Khan is indeed inches away from creating yet another record but will that happen? Only time will tell.

While most shows are witnessing the ‘filling fast’ trends, if the initial word of mouth is positive, only sky is the limit for Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Owing to how movies like Zero and Laal Singh Chaddha turned out despite massive craze, a minority section is still waiting for early reviews in order to book their tickets. On the other hand, early morning shows have been introduced owing to massive demand in certain states.

