James Cameron is the man of the moment! With Avatar 2, he has scored a hat trick of $2 billion movies at the worldwide box office. It’s highly commendable that despite the changed scenario after the pandemic, Cameron has managed to retain his audience base. Now, there is one more feat that the director has achieved and below is all you need to know about it!

After the historic success of Avatar, expectations were sky high from Avatar: The Way Of Water. Of course, beating the first part was always a tough task but the sequel has done enough to establish itself as a big commercial success. Just like the previous one, the film has received love and appreciation from international markets, making it one of the biggest hits ever.

As of now, Avatar 2 stands at a global collection of $2.026 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. Out of this, North America i.e. the domestic box office has a contribution of $598.40 million and overseas markets contributed $1.428 billion. With this, the film is now the 4th highest-grosser of all time in overseas.

Avatar 2 stands below Titanic ($1.535 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($1.941 billion) and Avatar ($2.138 billion) in the overseas collection. Interestingly, out of these 4, 3 films are helmed by James Cameron (Avatar: The Way Of Water, Avatar & Titanic) and that’s sort of an achievement to boast of!

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 crossed $2 billion last Sunday and as of now, it’s the 6th highest-grossing film of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

