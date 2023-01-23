Avatar 2 has finally done it! Yes, the film has crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office and it’s a hat trick for James Cameron. Previously, his Titanic and Avatar achieved the feat and now, The Way Of Water has joined the list. Very soon, it will also cross the lifetime of Avengers: Infinity War. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 16th December, Avatar: The Way Of Water is running successfully for more than a month now. It arrived with tons of expectations given the glory of the first part. Of course, every film has its own journey and if the comparisons with its predecessor are left behind, the Avatar sequel has performed brilliantly and has emerged as a huge box office winner.

Now, as per the report in Deadline, Avatar 2 has crossed $2 billion globally with its collection standing at a towering $2.024 billion after the 6th Sunday. It is now inches away from beating Avengers: Infinity War, which stands at $2.052 billion. Post it, the magnum opus will surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avatar 2 is the sixth film in history – and first in pandemic times – to cross the coveted milestone of $2 billion, joining an exclusive club that includes Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War. As one can see, James Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest-grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

