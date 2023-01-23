James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water is smashing all box office records, and it is in no mood to stop, it seems. The movie is a visual pleasure, and everything that we see on-screen looks very real, and one of the key technology that helps in achieving that are the motion capture suits. But apparently, the suits can do something bigger than that and have a part in the greater good.

According to the research, motion capture technology seems to be helping researchers keep a record of the onset and progression of diseases that debilitates one’s movements. There are several disorders that affect the movement of the patient, and an early assessment can help in the treatment of the patient.

According to a report in Movie Web, Avatar: The Way Of Water’s motion capture tech provided scientists with an opportunity to develop artificial intelligence which can analyze the movements of a patient’s body. As per the report, a couple of UK-based scientists conducted a few tests using this new tech to calculate the severity of two different genetic disorders twice and as fast as the leading doctors in this same field.

The Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health researcher Dr Valerie Ricotti told BBC news that she was “completely blown away by the results” of this research. Not only that, as per a report in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists have also found out that the technology built using Avatar’s motion capture could reduce not only the time and money needed to develop new drugs but also run important clinical trials. “The impact on diagnosis and developing new drugs for a wide range of diseases could be absolutely massive.”

The above-mentioned doctor, Valerie Ricotti, with her team of researchers, has been working on the technology to develop it so that it can track new diseases at the Imperial College and University College London for over a decade now. This will be a path-breaking achievement in the world of science.

As for the movie Avatar: The Way Of Water, the James Cameron-directed film was released in December last year and is now all set to create a new record of its own.

