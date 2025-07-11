The first season of the sci-fi comedy thriller series Murderbot, starring Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role, is all set to conclude its ten-episode run today. According to a recent update (via Deadline), the show has already been renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+. Read on to find out what the show is all about and whether it’s worth your time.

What’s Murderbot All About

Based on Martha Wells’ award-winning book series ‘The Murderbot Diaries’ and set against the backdrop of a high-tech future, the series features Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role of a partly biological security robot. Somehow, the robot gains free will but tries to hide the secret from the humans.

And in doing that, he reluctantly participates in dangerous missions to protect scientists. But all it really wants to do is binge-watch soap operas. Murderbot has been created by Academy Award nominees Chris Weitz (Director – The Golden Compass, The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and Paul Weitz (Director – American Pie, Little Fockers).

Is Murderbot Worth Watching?

As of now, Murderbot holds a highly impressive critics’ score of 96% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Alexander Skarsgård’s superbly dry wit brings a lot of heart to Murderbot, making for a refreshingly jaunty sci-fi saga about finally coming out of one’s shell.” It also holds a 7.4/10 user rating on IMDb, a solid score indicating generally favorable audience reception. So, it’s definitely worth checking out, especially for fans of the sci-fi genre.

If you’ve already seen Murderbot and enjoyed it, you can check out these AI-centric and robot-based films and series streaming on OTT (irrespective of the genre):

Westworld (Series, 2016) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar

Ex Machina (Film, 2015) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar

Chappie (Film, 2015) – Streaming on SonyLIV

M3GAN (Film, 2022) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar

I Am Mother (Film, 2019) – Streaming on Netflix

Murderbot Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot to get a better idea of its plot, setting, and characters.

