The eagerly anticipated sci-fi comedic thriller series Murderbot, starring Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role, is all geared up for its release on an OTT platform. Before its premiere, the show has made a brilliant debut on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% critics’ score, based on 17 critic reviews as of now. So far, it looks like Apple already has another hit sci-fi show under its belt. Here is when and where you can watch Murderbot on OTT.

When & Where to Watch Murderbot

Murderbot is all set to start streaming on the Apple TV+ OTT platform from 16th May 2025 onwards. The series is set in a ten-episode format, and the first two episodes will premiere on 16th May. Thereafter, the remaining eight episodes will be released every week on Apple TV+, and the season will conclude on 11th July 2025. Read on to know more about the sci-fi show.

Murderbot – Plot

Based on Martha Wells’ award-winning book series ‘The Murderbot Diaries’ and set against the backdrop of a high-tech future, the upcoming series ‘Murderbot’ features Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role of a partly biological security robot. Somehow, the robot gains free will but tries to hide the secret from others. And in doing that, he reluctantly participates in dangerous missions to protect scientists. But all the robot wants to do is watch soap operas. Murderbot has been created by Academy Award nominees Chris Weitz (Director – The Golden Compass, The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and Paul Weitz (Director – American Pie, Little Fockers).

Apple TV+ Has Become a Hub for Brilliant Sci-Fi Shows

Besides the upcoming 100%-rated series ‘Murderbot,’ Apple TV+ houses a host of sci-fi shows on its streaming platform. The OTT giant boasts of some critically acclaimed science fiction series, and the list includes Dark Matter, Severance, Silo, Foundation, For All Mankind, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. If you still haven’t, we recommend checking out these shows on Apple TV+, especially if you are fond of the science fiction genre.

Murderbot Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi series Murderbot to get a better idea of its plot, setting, and characters.

