The 76th Emmy Awards 2024 paid a special tribute to the artists who passed away in the last year. In the ‘In Memorium’ segment of the event, Jelly Roll performed an emotional rendition of ‘I Am Not Okay’ as stars like Bob Newhart, Richard Lewis, Donald Sutherland, Terry Carter, and Shannen Doherty were remembered for their contribution to the industry. However, audiences noticed that one beloved name was missing from the tribute: Matthew Perry. The Friends star’s omission from the segment sparked a debate on social media, with fans questioning Emmy organizers. However, there is a valid reason behind Matthew Perry’s exclusion from the In Memoriam tribute.

The Reason Behind Matthew Perry’s Exclusion from Emmy 2024 Tribute

Matthew Perry passed away last year on October 28th. Considering his memorable performance in Friends and other shows, fans expected to see his picture in the Emmy Awards 2024 tribute. When that did not happen, social media users started calling out the awards for forgetting the actor’s contribution to the entertainment industry. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Hey,@TheEmmys and @TelevisionAcad You forgot someone in your in memorium! Matthew Perry helped to change the industry and he was a great human, and he deserved to be recognized tonight!” Another posted, “did I miss it or did the Emmy’s not show Matthew Perry????”

However, the Emmys certainly did not forget Perry. The reason behind his exclusion from the tribute is that he was already paid homage in the previous edition of the awards. Emmy Awards usually take place in September, however, the 2023 edition of the ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes and eventually happened in January 2024.

At the time, performers The War and Treaty sang a heartfelt rendition of the Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There for You,’ as Perry’s picture was displayed on the screen, which met with applause and cheers from the audience. And so, Perry was paid a tribute at the 75th Emmy Awards, and that’s why he was excluded from the 76th edition of the ceremony. Matthew Perry’s passing away in October of last year sent his fans and the Hollywood fraternity into shock and gloom. The reason for his tragic demise was reportedly said to be the acute effects of ketamine.

