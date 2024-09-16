It’s that time of year again when the Emmys honors the best in the TV industry. The star-studded ceremony of the 76th Emmy Awards occurred on Sunday night in Los Angeles and featured some expected and some surprise wins. It was a memorable night for FX as two of the network’s shows – Shōgun and The Bear – won big at the event after leading the nominations list. Acclaimed shows like Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and Max’s Hacks also made waves by bagging multiple trophies.

76th Emmy Awards 2024 Winners

Check out the full list of Emmy 2024 winners here:

Outstanding Drama Series: Shōgun

Shōgun Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks

Hacks Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors

The Traitors Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show

The Daily Show Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lamorne Morris, Fargo Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Will Smith, Slow Horses (Episode: Negotiating with Tigers)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Episode: Negotiating with Tigers) Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky; Hacks (Episode: Bulletproof)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky; Hacks (Episode: Bulletproof) Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Episode: Crimson Sky)

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun (Episode: Crimson Sky) Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear (Episode: Fishes)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (Episode: Fishes) Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Must Read: Daytime Emmys 2023 Winners: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Home Most Of The Awards & Here’s The Complete List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News