The 76th Emmy Awards are just around the corner, honoring the best talents in the television industry. The previous edition of the ceremony was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but it is now back on track. As per the original trend, it will be held in September.

Viewers in India who wish for their favorite stars to win a trophy must be wondering how and when they can watch the 76th Emmy Awards 2024. Well, we have you covered!

How to Watch Emmy Awards 2024 in India?

The 76th Emmy Awards are being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday, September 15th. The event will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT and will also be available to stream on Hulu from September 16th to 22nd.

Indian audiences can watch Emmy Awards 2024 live on Lionsgate Play on Monday, September 16th, at 5:30 a.m. IST. To catch the event, you will need to subscribe to the streaming platform. A Lionsgate Play subscription costs Rs. 99 a month or Rs. 699 a year.

This year, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, a father-son duo known for impeccable comic timing, will host the ceremony. The two actors previously created and starred in the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

As for nominations, FX’s historical drama Shōgun is leading the list this year with 25 nods, closely followed by HBO’s comedy-drama The Bear, which has 23 nods.

Other shows that have received multiple nominations include Baby Reindeer, Palm Royale, True Detective: Night Country, Only Murders in the Building, The Crown, Ripley, Abbott Elementary, and The Morning Show. In the previous edition of the awards, held in January this year, The Bear won big by bagging ten trophies. On the other hand, Succession led the nominations list with 27 nods.

