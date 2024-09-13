Speak No Evil Box Office (North America): James McAvoy Starrer To Recover Over 65% Of Its Budget During Opening Weekend

James McAvoy’s indie horror flick is all set to turn the tides around for Blumhouse studio. The production company has been struggling lately at the box office with a slew of duds hitting the theatre. Blumhouse’s fifth release of the year, Speak No Evil, is expected to recover over 65% of its production budget in the opening weekend.

On Friday, September 13, Speak No Evil will face off against Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara starred Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The horror comedy is projected to govern the box office in its second weekend, earning over $ 44 million. Speak No Evil will come nowhere near to beating Tim Burton’s sequel. However, the James McAvoy starrer is expected to land second place at the domestic box office in its debut weekend.

With a budget of $15 million, Speak No Evil is expected to rake in around $10 Million from 3,200 locations (via Deadline). While the studio will not make its investment back in the opening weekend, recovering over 65%, it is still a fine start considering the string of flops lying in its wake. Blumhouse has had an off year, with none of their past four releases rattling the box office. Their last release, the AI thriller AfrAId, opened at $3.6 million. Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film this year made $54 million against a budget of $15 million. However, Night Swim opened to a slightly higher $11 million earlier this year.

Last year, the studios had several over $100 million hits, including M3GAN and Five Night At Freddy’s. None of the 2024 releases have echoed this success. With a $10 million start, it is unlikely Speak No Evil will gross over $100 million.

Neon’s Longlegs, released in July, opened to $22 million. It went to gross over $100 million against the budget of $10 million.

The 2022 Danish remake Speak No Evil follows the story of an American family invited to a country estate by a couple they met on vacation. However, what starts as a charming English countryside holiday devolves into a nightmare.

Speak No Evil will open in theaters on September 13, 2024.

