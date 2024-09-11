Speak No Evil Box Office (North America): James McAvoy's Indie Horror Set To Break Blumhouse's Bad Streak With $15 Million+ Start

Director James Watkins’ remake of the 2022 Danish film Speak No Evil is all set to break Blumhouse’s recent lousy streak at the box office. The studio had an off year after a string of low-budget horror films failed to make any significant impact at the box office.

Over the years, Blumhouse Studio has become synonymous with horror releases due to the success of franchises such as Halloween Trilogy and The Paranormal Activity. Last year, the studio’s four releases generated substantial sums of money at the box office. M3GAN, Insidious: The Red Door, The Exorcist: Believer and Five Night At Freddy’s all grossed over $100 million. Even the lowest-grossing film, The Exorcist, earned 3X the studio’s production budget. It grossed $136.9 million against a budget of $30 million.

However, this year, the studio sustained several flops. None of the three releases – Night Swim, Imaginary, and Afraid – have crossed the $100 million mark. The highest-grossing Blumhouse release this year, Night Swim, made just over $54 million against a budget of $15 million. The latest release, the AI horror thriller Afraid, had a subdued run at the box office. Released on August 30, 2024, the film has so far grossed just over $8.5 million against a budget of $12 million.

James McAvoy’s Indie horror Speak No Evil is all set to break Blumhouse’s recent bad streak at the box office. The film, a remake of the 2022 Danish psychological horror thriller based on a book of the same name, is eyeing a debut of $15 to $20 million (via Box Office Theory).

Speak No Evil follows an American family invited to spend the weekend at their country estate by a British family they met on vacation. However, what starts as a charming holiday quickly devolves into a nightmare. The film stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy.

The film debuted with a certified fresh 88% critic score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Variety praised the cast’s performance, writing, “McAvoy carries scenes through to some memorable ends, but “Speak No Evil” can’t spin much lingering tension from his performance as it heads to an obvious destination. Instead, the driving performance of the film ends up coming from McNairy.”

The 2022 Danish film grossed $631K worldwide. Speak No Evil will open in theaters on September 13, 2024.

